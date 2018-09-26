A Tangent man has been formally charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault for the death of his uncle, who was fatally injured in a physical altercation on Sept. 20, according to authorities.
Chad Adam Cheever, 45, appeared via teleconference at the brief hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Judge DeAnn Novotny set Cheever’s bail at $200,000.
Prosecutor Julia Baker requested bail of $250,000, saying that Cheever had a criminal history in multiple states and also had few ties to the mid-Willamette Valley.
Defense counsel Elijah Brown, who handled the video arraignments from the Linn County Jail, suggested $50,000 security, the minimum required for such serious crimes. He said his client worked as a contractor.
Novotny appointed Heidi Sternhagen as Cheever’s defense attorney, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 15.
A no-contact order prevents Cheever from communicating with any of his uncle’s immediate family members.
A probable cause affidavit for the case wasn’t immediately available from the courts after Wednesday’s court hearing.
Family members of Cheever’s uncle, Donald Whisenhunt, 61, declined comment after the hearing.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Whisenhunt’s homicide.
Cheever and Whisenhunt lived at the same property in the 31000 block of McClagan Drive outside Tangent.
At about 4:21 p.m. on Friday, authorities received a 911 call regarding a male who was found unconscious at that property and was not breathing, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Paramedics from the Tangent Fire Department responded and deputies were then called to look into the suspicious death.
An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office showed Whisenhunt died as a result of his injuries caused during the altercation, which occurred at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office news release.
