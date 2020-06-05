Sword concedes in District 17 primary

The Republican primary in Oregon House District 17 is officially over.
Scott Sword conceded the race Friday morning to Jami Cate.
“I have contacted the Cate campaign and conceded the election. The 33-vote margin is outside the auto recount margin,” Sword stated.
Cate, a Lebanon-area farmer, finished with 2,903 votes in the six-way race for the seat left open by Sherrie Sprenger. Sword received 2,870 votes.
Under state law, only races in which the final margin between the top two candidates is within one-fifth of 1% are subject to an automatic recount. In this race, that margin is about 11 votes. Sword confirmed that he would not seek a recount unless the margin fell within the state requirement.
Cate said the closeness of this race — she received 26.65% of the vote to Sword’s 26.34% — demonstrates the value of the individual vote.
“It’s been an incredible adventure. I’m glad that, as tense as it can be waiting out a close election, I think it is a wonderful testimony to people to vote, that their vote does count. It might not seem like it in every single election when usually you do have big margins, but there are always those races that are close and come down to just a handful of votes,” Cate said.
Marion County processed its final group of challenged ballots on Thursday. Sword, a resident of Sublimity, added four votes from that tally, with Cate receiving two additional votes. There are no more outstanding ballots remaining to be counted.
In a written statement, Sword thanked those who supported his campaign and said he will continue to promote the interests of rural Oregonians.
“I will continue to be a voice for rural Oregon and its residents I love. I hope to be an advocate for not just farmers and loggers but for all industries and especially for the wage earners employed by the small businesses so desperately needing help. … I will help the ranchers between Scio and Sweet Home watching their flocks and herds being decimated by predators because of funding cuts for wildlife officials and poor public policies. And I will stand strong with Timber Unity and work to stop the tyranny of the supermajority,” Sword stated.
Timothy Kirsch (1,715 votes), Bruce Cuff (1,414), Susan Coleman (1,004) and Dylan Richards (952) also sought the Republican nomination in District 17.
Sprenger did not seek reelection to that seat, choosing to run for the seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners which is being vacated by Will Tucker. Sprenger easily advanced in the Republican primary for that position.
Cate will face Democrat Paige Hook of Stayton in the November general election. Hook was unopposed in her primary.
