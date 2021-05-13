Sweet Home woman guilty of attempted murder

A Sweet Home woman who reportedly shot her husband with a pistol as he slept in December 2019 was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and other crimes on Wednesday.

Mary Katherine Rochefort, 64, also was found guilty of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon at the conclusion of her two-day jury trial in Linn County Circuit Court.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.

The crimes occurred on Dec. 18, 2019 in the 1300 block of Clark Mill Road in Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

According to authorities, Rochefort’s attack on her husband, Ronald Basl, was completely unprovoked.

During the initial investigation of the shooting, Rochefort acknowledged mental health issues, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Rochefort’s defense attorney, Elijah Brown, was not able to be contacted for comment on Thursday afternoon.

