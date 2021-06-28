Sweet Home woman gets 7.5 years for shooting sleeping husband

A Sweet Home woman was sentenced on Thursday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for trying to kill her husband in December 2019.

Mary Katherine Rochefort, 64, was found guilty in Linn County Circuit Court of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault (with a firearm) at the conclusion of her two-day jury trial on May 12. Both crimes were labeled as domestic violence.

Rochefort reportedly shot her husband with a pistol as he slept in bed on Dec. 18, 2019. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case. According to authorities, Rochefort’s attack on her husband, Ronald Basl, was completely unprovoked.

The sentence, issued by Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish, noted that Rochefort has mental health issues.

Basl requested that contact be allowed between him and Rochefort.

Rochefort’s defense attorney, Elijah Brown, did not return a message seeking comment regarding the case on Monday afternoon.

