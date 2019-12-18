A Sweet Home woman was arrested early Wednesday and faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting her husband with a pistol while he slept.
Police Chief Jeff Lynn said his department was notified of the incident at about 1:39 a.m. and officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Clark Mill Road.
“When our officers arrived, Mary Rochefort, 62, was returning to the home in a vehicle,” Lynn said. “They found her husband, Ronald Basl, 59, inside the residence. He was conscious and alert.”
Lynn said Basl was transported by the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Basl’s wounds, in the upper portion of his body, were not life-threatening, Lynn said.
“Based on our investigation, we determined there was no ongoing threat to the public,” Lynn said.
Rochefort was charged with first-, second- and fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a firearm. She was arrested and was to be lodged Wednesday at the Linn County Jail.
Lynn said the investigation continues, including determining what led to the event itself.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keenan Martin at 541-367-5181.
ELIAS, TYLER BRANDON
Booking No.:
354978
File No.:
156408
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-16
Booked:
2019-12-16
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
36
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION DUII
…
4 days
BERRETT, BRANDON A
Booking No.:
354850
File No.:
142579
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-10
Booked:
2019-12-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
34
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
DWS MIS
…
10 days
DENAULT, JASON ALAN
Booking No.:
354849
File No.:
155568
Incident No.:
17CR27939
Arrested:
2019-12-10
Booked:
2019-12-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999999
Age:
30
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT
…
45 days
INCZE, GYULA ATTILA
Booking No.:
354895
File No.:
270989
Incident No.:
19CR46586
Arrested:
2019-12-12
Booked:
2019-12-12
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
43
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$12,000.00
Charge Information
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
…
INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
…
…
VALENCIA-CAMACHO, JESUS ANGEL
Booking No.:
354888
File No.:
444667
Incident No.:
19CR35334
Arrested:
2019-12-12
Booked:
2019-12-12
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
28
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
RECKLESS ENDANGERING
…
10 days
HOLDORF, ALLEN RAY
Booking No.:
354916
File No.:
441253
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-13
Booked:
2019-12-13
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
9999999
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
604
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS SODOMY II
…
29 days
SMITH, JONATHAN DEAN
Booking No.:
354947
File No.:
158740
Incident No.:
15CR00518
Arrested:
2019-12-14
Booked:
2019-12-14
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201901011
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
…
21 days
VARMA, BRIAN NARYAN
Booking No.:
354944
File No.:
158840
Incident No.:
19CR07201
Arrested:
2019-12-14
Booked:
2019-12-14
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201901010
Age:
41
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PV-CRIM MIS I
…
…
BERKEY, BRIAN OLIVER
Booking No.:
354701
File No.:
142468
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-03
Booked:
2019-12-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903822
Age:
42
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
STALKING - MISD
…
…
DUII - DRUGS
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
MARTIN, CHRISTY MARIE
Booking No.:
354752
File No.:
284116
Incident No.:
18CR16558
Arrested:
2019-12-05
Booked:
2019-12-05
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907973
Age:
28
Sex:
F
Height:
506
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$30,250.00
Charge Information
FTA/THEFT I
…
…
INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
FTA/ELUDING POLICE
…
…
FTA/INTERFERING W/PEACE OFFICER
…
…
FTA/POSS STOLEN VEHICLE
…
…
FTA/UUV
…
…
FTA/HINDERING PROSECUTION
…
…
CORNETT, ANTHONY JAMES
Booking No.:
354750
File No.:
439820
Incident No.:
201907968
Arrested:
2019-12-05
Booked:
2019-12-05
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907968
Age:
34
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$56,000.00
Charge Information
BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE
…
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - VANDALISM
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
PROBATION VIOLATION/BENCH
…
…
ETHERIDGE, ANN MARIE
Booking No.:
354731
File No.:
145626
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-05
Booked:
2019-12-05
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
68
Sex:
F
Height:
506
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,250.00
Charge Information
THEFT 2 - OTHER
…
15 days
DAVIES, TOBIUS JASON
Booking No.:
354775
File No.:
439991
Incident No.:
C111908789
Arrested:
2019-12-06
Booked:
2019-12-06
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907989
Age:
42
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$20,000.00
Charge Information
FTA/PV BURG II HAWAII WARRANT
…
…
FUGITIVE WARRANT HAWAII PV/BURG II
…
…
SANDOVAL, ANTHONY ADAM
Booking No.:
354799
File No.:
579346
Incident No.:
201908014
Arrested:
2019-12-07
Booked:
2019-12-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201908014
Age:
27
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
RECKLESS ENDANGERING
…
…
RECKLESS DRIVING
…
…
PV/BURG II MARION COUNTY HOLD
…
…
MEEHAN, JESSE CHASE
Booking No.:
354812
File No.:
122848
Incident No.:
201908032
Arrested:
2019-12-08
Booked:
2019-12-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201908032
Age:
39
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - AGG ASLT
…
…
ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
…
…
MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT DOMESTIC
…
…
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - VANDALISM
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
GARMAN, BRENTON WALKER
Booking No.:
354800
File No.:
411784
Incident No.:
201908021
Arrested:
2019-12-07
Booked:
2019-12-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201908021
Age:
46
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT
…
…
MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT
…
…
UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
PPS PINK SLIP
…
…
TUCKER, JOHN RUBEN
Booking No.:
354826
File No.:
106052
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-09
Booked:
2019-12-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903872
Age:
46
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
VIOL RELEASE AGREEMENT
…
…
MARTINEZ, MICHAEL SEAN
Booking No.:
354823
File No.:
759909
Incident No.:
19CR66742
Arrested:
2019-12-09
Booked:
2019-12-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201908040
Age:
53
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$10,000.00
Charge Information
FTA WARRANT UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON
…
…
FTA WARRANT MENACING
…
…
FTA WARRANT DIS CON II
…
…
EDWARDS, ROY ERIC
Booking No.:
354822
File No.:
150460
Incident No.:
16CR68243
Arrested:
2019-12-09
Booked:
2019-12-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
52
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS - ASSAULT III
…
4 days
EVANS, JORDAN GERARD
Booking No.:
354821
File No.:
445625
Incident No.:
17CR30570
Arrested:
2019-12-09
Booked:
2019-12-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1730570
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,250.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR 2
…
30 days
CASPINO, GARRETT WAYNE
Booking No.:
354819
File No.:
419769
Incident No.:
19CR00701
Arrested:
2019-12-09
Booked:
2019-12-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201908038
Age:
27
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS BURG II
…
…
CHADIM, ANDREW CHARLES
Booking No.:
354594
File No.:
150513
Incident No.:
201907790
Arrested:
2019-11-27
Booked:
2019-11-27
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907790
Age:
51
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$50,000.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 2
…
…
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
WAMSLEY, KATIE LINN
Booking No.:
354622
File No.:
159833
Incident No.:
36798
Arrested:
2019-11-29
Booked:
2019-11-29
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907818
Age:
23
Sex:
F
Height:
503
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$9,000.00
Charge Information
LEBANON MUNI WARRANT
…
BENTON CIRCUIT FTA - THEFT II
…
…
LINN CO WARRANT PV - PCS METH
…
…
BENTON CIRCUIT FTA - BURG II
…
…
LINN CO WARRANT PV - PCS METH X2
…
…
BENTON CIRCUIT FTA - FTA CITATION
…
…
LINN CO WARRANT PV - FORG 1
…
…
BENTON CIRCUIT FTA - THEFT II
…
…
TUCKER, ANDRE ULYSSES
Booking No.:
354621
File No.:
100509
Incident No.:
7486410
Arrested:
2019-11-29
Booked:
2019-11-29
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907817
Age:
51
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT ASSAULT 2
…
…
COPPLE, MICHAEL ALLEN
Booking No.:
354618
File No.:
439806
Incident No.:
201907816
Arrested:
2019-11-29
Booked:
2019-11-29
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907816
Age:
42
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
…
…
HYRE, TARAH LYN
Booking No.:
354635
File No.:
135718
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-11-30
Booked:
2019-11-30
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907789
Age:
31
Sex:
F
Height:
504
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$23,000.00
Charge Information
BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE
…
THEFT OF SERVICES-C MIS
…
SONDERMANN, ERNEST PAUL
Booking No.:
354665
File No.:
444199
Incident No.:
66313
Arrested:
2019-12-02
Booked:
2019-12-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907866
Age:
54
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$101,046.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-TRESP II
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-BURG II
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-THEFT I
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
PASTEGA, MITCHELL DALE
Booking No.:
354663
File No.:
160786
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-02
Booked:
2019-12-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
20
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$12,000.00
Charge Information
BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE
…
20 days
UNLAW ENTRY MOTOR VEHICLE
…
20 days
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
…
20 days
MOORE, ROBERT WAYNE
Booking No.:
354662
File No.:
442719
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-02
Booked:
2019-12-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
22
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$1,000.00
Charge Information
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
20 days
LANDERS, GUY HAMILTON
Booking No.:
354661
File No.:
408479
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-02
Booked:
2019-12-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
39
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,000.00
Charge Information
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)-PV
…
10 days
