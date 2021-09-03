Sweet Home teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash

Tyler Lobdell, 18, was arrested Wednesday in Sweet Home on charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving, according to a press release from Linn County Sheriff's Office.

The Sweet Home Police Department made the arrest after a warrant was issued in the case.

Lobdell, a Sweet Home resident, was scheduled to appear at Linn County Circuit Court in juvenile court on Friday.

He is lodged at Linn-Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the press release, Lobdell, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was traveling downhill in a 1996 blue Ford Explorer on Crescent Hill Road near the intersection of Highway 228 around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Authorities said that Lobdell lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the oncoming shoulder, overcorrected and rolled down into an embankment 85 feet from the road.

The news release also said that Kolby Keenon, age 18, was not wearing a seatbelt in the passenger seat and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.