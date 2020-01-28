A 15-year-old student was detained Tuesday morning after an incident involving a firearm at Sweet Home High School.
At approximately 8:45 a.m., the Sweet Home Police Department responded to a report concerning a student with a gun. An investigation by the school resource officer, administration and police personnel determined that a 15-year-old male brought a firearm to school and showed it to other students. According to a SHPD release, witnesses reported that the youth in question had stated he intended to use it on another student.
The Sweet Home School District initiated a lockdown for the high school. The junior high and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam were placed on a lockout, meaning no one was permitted to enter the school or facility.
The 15-year-old student was found in a classroom and detained without incident at around 9:30 a.m. He was taken into custody on charges of possession of a firearm in a public building, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged at the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center.
The weapon, a small loaded handgun, was found on school property after officers received information from other students.
“The safety of students is of the utmost importance to the Sweet Home Police Department and Sweet Home school administration,” the release stated. “Any and all threats received by the Sweet Home Police Department are taken seriously. We thank the courageous students who stepped forward with information.”
According to the Sweet Home School District, classes resumed with added security and the lockdown was lifted at 10 a.m.
“Student safety is our top concern,” the district posted to its social media pages. “We thank the Sweet Home Police and school officials for their swift response.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.