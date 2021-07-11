Sweet Home Sportsman's Holiday returns this year

Every spectator interviewed was there with their families, whether it was their first time attending or just their latest.

“I believe in hometown events,” said first-timer Carleen Jackson from Newberg, who also discussed her hometown’s own Old Fashioned Festival coming up at the end of the month. “But today, I’m here for my granddaughter and great granddaughters.”

Lori Juza, who has lived in Sweet Home for decades, said she always enjoys the parade and fireworks show.

“I have four grown kids and done the whole gamut with them, now I’m here with my grandkids,” Juza said.

The weekend of events lasts for four days, starting on Thursday with the coronation of the Sportman’s Holiday Queen. This year it was Haley Nunes, who was selected from a court of five other local teen princesses Thursday night.

Friday was the annual Cut the Gut car cruise, where folks in hot rods, junkers, and street vehicles of all kinds cruise around Sweet Home to various stops at local businesses. They do this so they can fill out a passport with stamps or stickers from all the participating businesses. Friday evening also had an outdoor version of the Chips ‘N’ Splinters costumed live show.