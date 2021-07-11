Sweet Home Sportsman's Holiday returns this year

Parade floats, super soakers, old cars and big trucks. Despite a shorter, alternative route than in previous years, the Sweet Home Sportsman’s Holiday Weekend returned to the Linn County community.
The parade route, normally along Main Street, was instead halved from its usual length and proceeded along Long Street this year. Even still, organizers say they saw a huge turnout.
“We were flooded with applicants over the past week,” said Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce executive director Melodie Reese. “We even had some today and one person showed up this morning and just joined in at the end of the parade line. We were excited to have a pretty full lineup considering all we’ve been through.”
The weekend of events was cancelled entirely last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pandemic restrictions also meant that the event couldn’t secure the permits needed to send the parade down Main Street, or to have the fireworks shot from their usual location on Foster Lake.
As with all these small-town events, the first one back felt both thrilling and cathartic.
“It’s awesome, I feel we missed a year,” said Sharon Stredwick, who grew up in Sweet Home. “I grew up playing softball, so I was in the parade a few years. But this is my daughter’s first parade, so I’m glad she gets to experience it.”
Every spectator interviewed was there with their families, whether it was their first time attending or just their latest.
“I believe in hometown events,” said first-timer Carleen Jackson from Newberg, who also discussed her hometown’s own Old Fashioned Festival coming up at the end of the month. “But today, I’m here for my granddaughter and great granddaughters.”
Lori Juza, who has lived in Sweet Home for decades, said she always enjoys the parade and fireworks show.
“I have four grown kids and done the whole gamut with them, now I’m here with my grandkids,” Juza said.
The weekend of events lasts for four days, starting on Thursday with the coronation of the Sportman’s Holiday Queen. This year it was Haley Nunes, who was selected from a court of five other local teen princesses Thursday night.
Friday was the annual Cut the Gut car cruise, where folks in hot rods, junkers, and street vehicles of all kinds cruise around Sweet Home to various stops at local businesses. They do this so they can fill out a passport with stamps or stickers from all the participating businesses. Friday evening also had an outdoor version of the Chips ‘N’ Splinters costumed live show.
Saturday was the marquee parade event, followed by the Logger Olympics – a Highland Games style competition where competitors perform in all kinds of timber-themed games. The weekend closes out on Sunday with a Raft Tug o’ War in Lewis Creek Park at 1 p.m.
The biggest change from previous years was probably the Saturday fireworks show, which was unable to be fired off from Foster Lake as is usually the case. Instead, the community banded together to fundraise for larger mortars that fire higher into the air. They were shot from Clark Mill Pond and should have been visiblee air from anywhere in Sweet Home.
Organizers, attendees and parade participants alike all said how great it was to see the community come together again after a long, difficult year.
“I just want to say thank you to the community of Sweet Home,” Reese said. “For rallying with us through all the challenges in putting this together this year.”
