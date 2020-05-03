Sweet Home schools offering grief counseling
Sweet Home schools offering grief counseling

  • Updated
A man wipes his eyes while talking to a Sweet Home Police Officer at the scene of a fire where four people were found dead.

The Sweet Home School District is offering grief counseling to children who knew Johnathon Shobert, 15, who was a Sweet Home student.

“Grief counseling will be available through online video as well as telephone calls with counselors. Please email your school counselor directly if you need support right away,” reads a statement from Friday on the district’s Facebook page.

Julia Weist’s email is julia.weist@sweethome.k12.or.us. Lisa Malabago’s email is lisa.malabago@sweethome.k12.or.us. Jim Kistner’s email is jim.kistner@sweethome.k12.or.us.

The Facebook post also notes that Linn County Mental Health’s crisis line is available 24 hours a day at 541-967-3866.

Shobert’s remains were found in a burning trailer at Tamarack Ridge Estates mobile home park on Tuesday morning, along with his parents and his younger sister. Police said their deaths may have been caused by violence.

Kyle Odegard

