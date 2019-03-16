Sweet Home police officers responded Friday evening to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Main Street and found upon arrival not just the injured pedestrian but the driver of the vehicle involved, who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the collision.
According to a Sweet Home Police Department news release, Lon Salladay, 77, was traveling westbound on Main Street in a gray Chevrolet Avalanche when he struck Katrina Hadland, 44, who was southbound on foot in the crosswalk at 22nd Avenue.
Units were dispatched at about 7:49 p.m., the release said.
When officers arrived, Sweet Home Fire Department medics were rendering aid to Hadland, who was then transported for her injuries, the severity of which were unknown. It was not immediately known where she was taken and her current condition was not available.
At the start of the investigation, officers discovered that Salladay had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the release, the gunshot wound was determined to have occurred after Hadland was struck. Salladay died at the scene.
No connections have been established between either individual.
Members from the Linn County Multi-Agency Accident Investigation Team assisted the Sweet Home Police Department in processing the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sweet Home Police Department Officer Dave Hickcox at 541-367-5181.
More information will be provided when available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.