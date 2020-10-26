 Skip to main content
Sweet Home man pleads to sex crimes
A Sweet Home man pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sex abuse last week in Linn County Circuit Court.

Seven Lee Bullock, 18, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.

The crimes occurred between November 2012 and March 2016 and the victim was a girl under the age of 10 according to court documents.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, eight other sex crimes are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.

Bullock was arrested and charged in June. The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

In May 2018, Bullock, then known as David James Lybarger, was one of three teens who brought a gun to Lebanon High School.

Bullock’s defense attorney Edward Talmadge declined comment about the case on Monday.

