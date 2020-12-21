Sweet Home man found guilty of two counts of manslaughter

Reid also questioned whether Ty Kirkland, the driver of the other vehicle, a Mitsubishi sedan, was straddling the center line as well. The defense attorney wondered why Kirkland would swerve left, into the oncoming lane, rather than right, to avoid a collision. “Not only is it not reasonable, it’s not rational,” Reid said.

He also accused the entire investigation of being formed upon biases and assumptions.

McIntire was distraught, Reid said, went to check on the other vehicles, and when encouraged to leave, he stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Reid said it was tempting for the jury to try to bring closure for Barge and Pulido’s family. “If you convict Mr. McIntire out of that urge, that desire to do something, that’s not justice. That is the infliction of tragedy upon tragedy,” Reid said.

The verdict came at the conclusion of a 6-day trial held in a conference room at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. Proceedings were held at the alternative site to allow for COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The trial started with jury selection on Dec. 14, and opening arguments were heard on Dec. 15.