Sweet Home man charged for Albany traffic death

A Sweet Home man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for allegedly causing the death of a Lebanon motorist in a Jan. 2 crash at Santiam Highway and Goldfish Farm Road in Albany.

Robert Russell Selders, 53, was arraigned on an indictment in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

Trevor Gabriel Lincoln, 35, of Lebanon, died Jan. 3 from injuries sustained in the wreck.

During the teleconference hearing with the Linn County Jail, prosecutor Alex Olenick asked for some bail to ensure public safety, but noted that Selders had no criminal history and the case did not involve alcohol or other intoxicants.

Selders asked for a conditional release, and said he was the sole caregiver of his elderly mother.

Judge Michael Wynhausen set bail at $25,000, and added that it was lower than what he would have typically ordered for such a serious crime.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 16.

The crash, which occurred at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, involved three vehicles — two passenger automobiles and a semi-truck carrying an empty livestock trailer. Lincoln was the only individual transported from the scene by ambulance.

Video of the crash obtained by the Democrat-Herald shows an eastbound vehicle passing the eastbound semi-truck in the right lane of the highway. The car apparently clips the rig, which veers to the left into oncoming traffic and smashes into a 2007 Honda Pilot driven by Lincoln.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police were involved in the investigation.