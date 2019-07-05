A Sweet Home man has been arrested for crimes against his sexual partner — the same woman who reportedly tried to murder him in July 2018.
Michael Speck, 59, was charged with tampering with a witness, two counts of fourth-degree assault and menacing in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
The crimes allegedly occurred starting in April, and the assaults happened in early June and on Tuesday, according to the charging document.
On Tuesday night, Linn County deputies responded to the area of Bates Bridge on McDowell Creek Drive for a report of a “bloody female who was screaming that a male had a gun,” according to court paperwork.
Authorities contacted Nancy Edwards, 57, of Sweet Home, who was arrested on a contempt of court charge after she reported that Speck assaulted her.
Edwards had a court order prohibiting her from contacting Speck due to the attempted murder and first-degree assault case from last year, but continued to see him, she told investigators.
According to court documents, Edwards said that Speck told her that if she continued to have sex with him, he wouldn’t testify against her at trial.
Edwards allegedly stabbed Speck, her then-ex-boyfriend, during an argument at his home on July 29, 2018, puncturing his lung.
While Speck was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, reporting the stabbing, Edwards broke through a sliding glass door and tried to attack him a second time, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The prosecution is seeking to recover the full amount of Edwards’ bail in the attempted murder case. Edwards is being held on $100,000 bail in the contempt of court case.
