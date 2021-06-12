Sweet Home honors the Class of 2021

The residents of Sweet Home came prepared to celebrate the class of 2021 on Friday Night at Husky Stadium.
Proud relatives and family friends filled the grandstands as much as social distancing rules would allow. Others who had tickets to the ceremony spread lawn chairs all over the football field, while those without tickets were spread out on the hillside leading up to the middle school and a few even set up lawn chairs on the roof of a home across the street.
They were gathered to recognize the 131 graduates in the class of 2021. The class was led by 11 valedictorians: Savannah Hutchins, Kailey James, Olivia Martineau, Alex Murray, Kyle Murray, Sicily Neuschwander, Alashawnee Ragudo, Esther Ramsey, Natalie Rodgers, Treyson Smith and Maren Weld.
Weld was one of the five valedictorians who were the featured speakers at the event. Weld told the audience she was the youngest child in her family and had attended many graduations. That experience motivated her to become a valedictorian.
She encouraged her classmates to thank the staff members, relatives and family members who helped them reach this day.
“It really goes without saying that this was a tough year and I know we all needed help along the way. Even though we didn’t have the typical senior year, you can still be grateful for the opportunity to be gathered and relish the memories we did make these last four years,” Weld said.
Several of the valedictorians spoke in remembrance of Sweet Home mathematics teacher Melissa Klumph who died March 7, 2021, following a long battle with cancer.
“She was an amazing teacher, class adviser, CrossFit workout partner, mother and friend. She will be missed, always,” said Neuschwander.
Smith said he didn’t want his speech to be too serious but he did want to be organized. As he attempted to write out his thoughts, he realized there was a common theme.
“Everything I typed had to do with how close this community is,” Smith said. “The motto of the high school is true, ‘One town, one school, one family.’ That’s what it feels like with all of these classmates.”
Nearly everyone who spoke at the event offered special thanks to longtime Sweet Home High School teacher Steve Thorpe for organizing the graduation ceremony. This is a task that Thorpe has taken on for many years and this year’s graduation was a welcome return to near normalcy for the graduates and the guests.
Following the ceremony, salutatorian Owen Towry said he would rather look on the bright side of his junior and senior years rather than focus on all that was lost. He acknowledged that his class missed out on homecoming week their senior year, and didn’t get to enjoy a full prom and other festivities.
But what they did get was an early opportunity to develop their self-motivation skills.
“Obviously, we didn’t have school every day so we had to figure out some way to continue to grow and better ourselves. We had to figure out how to do that,” Towry said. “I think this whole experience will be really beneficial. I think it shows all of us how we can persevere. I think it’s a big learning experience for a lot of people.”