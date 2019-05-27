A suspect in a Sweet Home homicide that occurred on Friday was arrested by the Oregon State Police in the Sisters area on Sunday, according to a Sweet Home Police Department news release.
Page Lee Butterfield, 25, has been lodged in the Linn County Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, the news release states.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The news release states that Butterfield was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday after he fled on foot.
The homicide occurred early Friday morning.
The Sweet Home Police Department received a report at about 2:32 a.m. Friday that two subjects had been shot in the 500 block of Surrey Lane in Sweet Home. Officers and deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
Corey Burdick, 43, of Sweet Home, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ervin Larry Smith, 65, of Sweet Home, also was the victim of a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.
The incident occurred in and around a travel trailer occupied by Smith, according to the news release.
After identifying Butterfield as a suspect, authorities received a report that he had stolen a red 2008 Ford Edge from an acquaintance in Albany, the news release states.
The Sweet Home Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Linn County Major Crimes Team, which consists of members of LCSO, the SHPD, Oregon State Police, the Lebanon Police Department, the Albany Police Department and the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.
Those with information about the case should call Detective Cyndi Pichardo of the Sweet Home Police Department at 541-367-5181.
