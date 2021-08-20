Sweet Home gets a new library director

Her vision for a new and improved Sweet Home Library is a place with a bigger play area for kids, a designated area for teens to spend time after school, new programming and more collections to check out too.

“When there is a new building, I want it to be the heart of the community — to be the place where people think about to go when they need information or access to a computer,” she said. “I want them to think of going to the library first before they think of going to Walmart, going to Amazon or wherever. Just think of that library first, because we are such a good resource.”

Bringing the library into the future is what Librarian assistant Diane Golden hopes Dazey will help accomplish. She added that having a fresh set of opinions from someone with a lot of experience will be good for growth.

As for Dazey herself, she wants to bring a little of her own personality to Sweet Home. She hopes to add some fun, pop culture and general “nerdiness” to the community.

“(The library) is not just this quiet and old dusty place,” she said. “But the kind of a place that you can let your nerd flag fly.”