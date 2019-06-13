The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Sweet Home man this week.
Jordan Thein was 19. He was a member of Sweet Home High School’s class of 2018.
Thein’s vehicle was located on Wednesday not far from his residence on Upper Calapooia Drive, according to a news release.
Authorities received a report of Thein being missing at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. His mother called to report that her son had not been heard from since Tuesday morning and did not show up to work in Millersburg on Wednesday.
She was concerned that he may have driven off the road on his way home.
Deputies checked the roadways and initially did not see any signs of a vehicle driving off the roadway.
However, they used cell phone coordinates to narrow down where his phone was last located. His vehicle, a 1989 Toyota pickup, was found to have crashed into some trees.
Thein was ejected and was deceased when found by deputies.
The case remains under investigation. There were no other occupants in the pickup and it is unknown what caused it to veer off the road.
Those with information about the crash should contact Deputy Caleb Riley at 541-967-3950.
