Keith Loren Perkins

A SWAT team executed a search warrant on an Albany house Wednesday morning and arrested a suspect connected to an August robbery where the victim was shot in the face with a BB gun, according to authorities.

Keith Loren Perkins, 36, of Albany, was lodged in the Linn County Jail on initial charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, delivery of methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

His initial bail was set at $125,000.

The search warrant was served at about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Water Avenue N.E.

The SWAT team was used due to the nature of the allegations and Perkins’ criminal history, said Lt. Travis Giboney, of the Albany Police Department.

Perkins and two other individuals were arrested without incident.

“It was all pretty smooth, though it was kind of loud,” Giboney said.

Ashley Marie Ehlers, 24, was arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and probation violation, and Kurt Dennis Ranta, 53, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of keeping junk, according to Albany Police Department logs.

