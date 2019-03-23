Sweet Home Police Department said a standoff that started Friday night ended peacefully early Saturday.
Sgt. Chris Wingo, with Sweet Home Police Department, said police were initially called to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 2200 block of Ironwood Street about 5:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to see a man fleeing in his vehicle.
Wingo said police pursued the man, later identified as Darrell Loren Schilling, 50, about a mile to an overgrown road in a wooded area near Drain River Road and Clark Mill Road. Schilling, of Sweet Home, then stopped and exited his vehicle with an "assault-style" rifle and took cover behind his vehicle.
The Linn County regional SWAT team then responded and tried to negotiate with Schilling, Wingo said. As the standoff wore on, the man re-entered his vehicle. Wingo said the Lane County SWAT team relieved the Linn County SWAT team at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to Wingo, Schilling surrendered and was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. Neither Schilling nor any law enforcement officers were injured during the standoff, Wingo added.
Schilling was charged with fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, menacing, violation of a no-contact order, attempting to elude in a vehicle, reckless driving, unlawful use of a firearm and criminal trespassing with a firearm. He is currently lodged in the Linn County Jail.
Wingo said two firearms and multiple loaded magazines were seized upon Schilling's arrest.
