An Albany man was taken into custody following an active shooter situation Thursday morning at the Foster Farms corn dog processing plant at 855 NW Eighth Street in Corvallis.
The incident prompted lockdowns at nearby businesses and Linn-Benton Community College's Benton Center, but officials said there were no injuries.
Corvallis Police Department Captain Nick Hurley identified the man as 22-year-old Adrian Nickerson. He said Nickerson was in a traffic crash on Ninth Street in front of the Baja Fresh and while exchanging information with the other driver ran off to the Foster Farms facility, where he was employed as a temporary contract worker.
"He has not aired any grievance to suggest he had a grievance against Foster Farms or another employee," Hurley said. "We are still investigating."
Hurley said Nickerson is facing charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, discharging a firearm, criminal mischief and menacing.
"As the investigation unfolds there probably will be more charges," he said.
Nickerson is being held in the Benton County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:20 p.m. Friday at the Benton County Courthouse.
Hurley said police were initially called to the scene at 8:11 a.m. to a report of a man with a handgun making threats and firing shots. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were also called in.
Police said the threat was contained by 9:15 a.m.
About 20 people inside the processing plant were evacuated and Oregon State Police's SWAT team was forming up to deal with a barricaded suspect situation when Nickerson emerged at about 9:49 a.m. wearing the brown smock and hairnet typically used by workers in the plant and surrendered to police.
"As far as I know, there were no injuries," Hurley said. He said Nickerson apparently only fired one shot.
He added that after the arrest, police, including the OSP bomb unit, swept the facility.
Ira Brill, vice president of corporate communications for Foster Farms, said the people inside the processing plant were evacuated safely and that no one was injured.
“We routinely prepare for emergencies like that,” he said. “We’re just thankful that none of our employees or any members of the public were hurt."
"The safety of our employees is our highest priority and Foster Farms will provide counseling and support services to its Corvallis employees. We are thankful this incident was concluded without harm to our employees or the greater community. We greatly appreciate local law enforcement’s professionalism in quickly resolving the situation," Brill said in an emailed statement.
Police closed the area around the facility during the incident and set up an incident command post on the corner of Ninth Street and Reiman Avenue.
