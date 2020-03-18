Suspect charged for murder in North Albany

The Albany Police Department has arrested a suspect on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in North Albany on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon in Benton County Circuit Court, Ryan Scott Williams, 21, of Albany, pleaded not guilty through his court appointed defense attorney, Clark Willes.

Judge Joan Demarest ordered Williams held without bail. Willes, asked for a release hearing to address security, and that was scheduled for three hours on April 6.

According to a news release from the Albany Police Department, Glenn Colvin, 50, died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Colvin was the fiance of Williams' mother, and Colvin was living with Williams, his mother and his sister in the 1800 block of Laura Vista Drive NW, according to court paperwork.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the residence at 12:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the neighbor who called 911 early Tuesday morning reported that a naked male was on her porch saying that he had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

Williams told authorities that, at some point during the assault, Colvin dropped the revolver he had been pointing at Williams, and Williams was able to grab it. Williams added that he shot Colvin twice in order to “incapacitate” him and prevent him from harming him or his mother and sister, who were in Medford at the time.

Colvin was found lying on his back in bed, the affidavit states.

Williams has no criminal history in Oregon, according to the state’s online court database.