A suspect was arrested on Monday after allegedly intentionally injuring his 5-week-old infant son, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.
Jesse Wayne Christensen, 19, is scheduled to be charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon with first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault. His initial bail was set at $12,000 at the Linn County Jail.
Investigation into the case started on Sunday night.
The infant boy was taken to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland for treatment and evaluation. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. However, pediatric specialists at the hospital were conducting multiple tests to ensure there were no other injuries, according to the news release.
Detectives do not believe there are any other victims connected to the case at this time.
Those with information about the case should contact Lebanon Police Department Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.
