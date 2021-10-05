Survey: Oregonians split on whether state is on 'right track'

While half of Oregonians say the state is headed in the wrong direction, views on the state's economy have improved in recent months.

Those are two of the key takeaways from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, which surveyed more than 1,100 residents across the state's regions and demographic groups over the course of a week late last month.

The first figure — with 49% saying the state is headed on the wrong track, compared to 45% who say its on the right track — is closer to the pessimistic lows of last winter than highs of this summer. In December, 52% held "wrong track" views, while only 42% said the same in May.

Chad Kernutt, a 31-year-old state employee in Albany, said COVID-19 restrictions passed down by state authorities while the public was restricted from most of the year's legislative session was a sign of a state off track.

"The constant masking, the constant overregulation of businesses, telling them what they can and can't do, and now the mandates on vaccines," Kernutt said in a phone interview. "I believe it should be handled at the local level."