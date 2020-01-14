The proposal to name the basketball court at Lebanon High School in honor of longtime teacher and coach Dave Winters received more support on Thursday night at a board meeting of the Lebanon Community Schools District.
LHS teacher and varsity baseball coach Jeff Stolsig read a letter in support of the proposal written by fellow teacher Anne Williams. A teacher at LHS for 22 years, Williams was unable to attend the session because of a previously scheduled chemotherapy treatment.
Williams described Winters as “a town icon, a passionate teacher, a dedicated coach, and a caring friend.”
She recalled her early years of teaching language arts at LHS and the impact Winters had on students as a social studies teacher.
“Students respected Dave, and his animated style of teaching kept his kids engaged from bell-to-bell,” Williams wrote. “No one deserves this honor more than Dave.”
In addition to his lasting legacy as a teacher and coach, Williams said Winters is a rare friend who goes above and beyond typical expectations.
“Dave is one of the kindest and most caring friends that I’ve ever had. Dave has been to each and every one of my chemo treatments. He’s a source of strength for me and countless others,” Williams stated.
Stolsig offered his own support for bestowing this honor on Winters. He told the council that he grew up in Lebanon and was a middle school student when Winters was in high school. Winters dreamed of becoming a college basketball player even though his abilities had not yet caught up to his height, Stolsig recalled.
“My friends and I had the privilege of watching the work ethic this guy had, the desire, the discipline, and the passion he put into his work to make that dream come true,” Stolsig said. “What better model can we have for our young men and women in our schools than to see a guy like Dave Winters who had a dream, who worked with relentless time and effort and persevered until he reached his dream?”
The proposal was first brought to the board’s attention at its December session. Thursday’s meeting was the first opportunity for public comment and two such sessions are required before the board can take action, said chairman Tom Oliver.
The board will schedule another opportunity for public comment on the proposal at its session on Feb. 13. Oliver would like to move forward with the proposal quickly enough that the formal dedication can be made before the Warriors’ final home game on Feb. 28.
Oliver was asked if he had heard any objection to the proposal.
“I have not heard any objections. I have heard overwhelming positive support from a variety of sources,” Oliver said.
