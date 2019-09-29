Warning of temperatures that will drop into the lower to middle 30s Sunday night and Monday morning at elevations below 2,500 feet, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the mid-valley.
Forecasters said areas above 2,500 feet will see a hard freeze, with overnight temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.
The advisory is in effect from midnight Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.
Forecasters said frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered and said people should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog until 9 a.m. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 4 p.m., then isolated showers. High near 57. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Isolated showers before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 4 p.m., then isolated showers. High near 56. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Isolated showers before 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until 4 p.m., then scattered showers. High near 55. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Isolated showers before 9 p.m. Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
