The National Weather Service office in Portland says that heavy rain at lower elevations may cause urban and small stream flooding and minor flooding along some rivers and creeks. A flood watch for the mid-valley is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.
In a statement issued late Saturday, forecasters said an unusually wet April storm system will bring periods of heavy rain to Northwest Oregon through Monday evening. Rainfall totals for portions of the Coast, Coast Range, and Cascades will be around 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Totals for the south Willamette Valley will be around 4 to 6 inches, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the central Willamette Valley.
Rivers of greatest concern include the Marys in Benton County, the Luckiamute in Benton and Polk counties, portions of the Willamette south of Salem, the Pudding in Clackamas and Marion counties, and the Siuslaw, Goshen, and Mohawk in Lane County.
A flood watch is issued when forecasters believe there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
People are urged to monitor forecasts and to be alert for possible flood warnings. People living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides, forecasters said.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Rain, heavy at times. High near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain. Low around 50. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 60. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: Rain, possibly heavy at times. High near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain. Low around 50. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 59. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Rain, possibly heavy at times. High near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday night: Rain. Low around 50. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 59. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.