Summer Bands & Brews fill Strawberry Plaza

In 2018, local band Jobe Woosley & Co. played about 45 shows. The next year, the band played 56 concerts and even bigger plans were made for 2020.
“The ball was rolling in 2019. It was rolling fast. For 2020, we had lined out a two-week long tour that was going to go through five states,” Woosley said in an interview Saturday before a show at Lebanon’s Strawberry Plaza.
Those plans were wiped out by the pandemic. Woosley’s band played its last public concert in August 2020 at Marks Ridge Winery in Sweet Home.At first, it was not easy for Woosley to accept, but looking back, he now sees it was a blessing.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.
“I’ve got a different outlook on it now, healthier. I was really pushing myself pretty hard. During all of our shows … I was still working 65 plus hours a week,” Woosley said.
The pandemic gave him the opportunity to look at his life and rearrange his work life, priorities and obligations.
“There were a lot of changes in 2020, for the better. I’m not going to grind myself to the ground like that,” Woosley said. “It was a really good re-set. As much as I am excited to get out and play shows - there’s nothing funner - I’ve got to have a balance. I’ll be able to perform better.”
In the past few months, Jobe Woosley & Co. had played a couple of private events, but no public concerts. The band made its return on Saturday as part of the Summer Bands & Brews concert series in Strawberry Plaza.
The venue was packed for the show, which took place on a perfectly clear summer evening.
Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, said it is great to be able to bring performers and audiences back together. Once restrictions began to be lifted, Cruze said artists were reaching out looking for opportunities to perform. The LDA has a series of shows scheduled for both the Saturday night events at Strawberry Plaza and the Tuesday night shows at Ralston Park.
“It’s awesome to see how many people came out today,” Cruze said. “No masks, no reservations, no restrictions … It’s beautiful.”
Summer Bands & Brews traditionally launches in early June, but the social distancing policies in place in the late spring made that impossible. Instead of scrapping the series, the concerts were delayed until early July. The series kicked off July 3 with a show by Briana Renea. Inner Limits will be the featured performers on Saturday, July 17.
Woosley is thankful for the opportunity to live out his dream. A 2006 graduate of Sweet Home High School, he always had an interest in music.
He performed as a solo act for a couple of years and then joined a hard rock band as a rhythm guitarist and backup singer. That was a positive experience but it also reinforced his desire to perform his own music. He is greatly influenced by the folk singers of the 1960s and by the tradition of American roots music.