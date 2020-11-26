Suicide by cop attempt: Albany woman found guilty except for insanity of attempted murder

An Albany woman charged with trying to murder three law enforcement officers in a "suicide by cop" attempt has been committed to the Oregon State Hospital after being found guilty except for insanity.

Micayla Noel Martin was placed under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Review Board for care, custody and treatment for up to 51 years at the conclusion of a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Nov. 19.

Martin was found guilty except for insanity of three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree assault and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Judge Brendan Kane wrote in his judgment that Martin had a mental disorder, and at the time she engaged in criminal conduct, she lacked substantial capacity either to appreciate the criminality of the conduct or to conform her conduct to the requirements of the law.

“Because of the defendant’s qualifying mental disorder, she represents a substantial danger to others,” Kane wrote.

The crimes occurred the afternoon of April 27 in Albany, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Martin, who was 23 years old at the time, reportedly went to the home of a Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a knife and attempted to force law enforcement officers to shoot her. According to an APD news release, Martin called 911 and told a dispatcher she was walking from house to house in an attempt to find a “sheriff” to kill.

Court paperwork states that Martin stopped in front of an LCSO sergeant’s house in her neighborhood. The law enforcement officer and his family were aware of Martin because she had made previous statements about killing the deputy, who lived down the street from her, with an AK-47.