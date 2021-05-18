Substitute teacher wins only opposed seat in Philomath School Board race

Three Philomath School Board seats were (technically) up for grabs during Tuesday’s special election, although only one candidate ran with opposition.

Joe Dealy won the only contested race, Position 3, by an unofficial margin of more than 17 percentage points over Abigail Kurfman in early unofficial returns Tuesday night. Dealy finished with 753 votes or just under 46%, Kurfman had 466 votes or just under 28.5% and Brittany Kennedy won 416 votes or 25.4%.

Rick Wells (incumbent, Position 1) and Erin Gudge (Position 4) ran unopposed, although Gudge won by a smaller margin than Dealy. Gudge beat Joey McGlinchy by nearly 14 percentage points, 871 votes to 659, after McGlinchy withdrew his candidacy. McGlinchy told Mid-Valley Media it was too late for him to remove his name from the ballot when he decided to withdraw.

Dealy, a substitute teacher in Philomath and Corvallis, lists previous experience as a math scorer for the Oregon Department of Education. Dealy told Mid-Valley Media earlier this month that he has been involved in Philomath education for 36 years.

Gudge, a graphic designer, told Mid-Valley Media earlier this month that her goals include transparency, student success via different pathways, and equity and inclusion.

