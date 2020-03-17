Sublimity man gets six years for Albany sex crimes

A Sublimity man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for two sex crimes on Tuesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.
Frederick Michael Koontz, 32, pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse and attempted first-degree sodomy in February.
The crimes occurred between November and December 2018.
Charges of unlawful sexual penetration and three counts of first-degree rape were dismissed at the sentencing hearing per terms of the plea agreement.
Koontz was scheduled for a three-day jury trial in mid-February, but that was cancelled due to the negotiated settlement in the case.
First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum prison term, so Koontz will serve every day of the sentence, but he gets credit for time already served in jail. He also must register as a sex offender.
Koontz was initially charged in the case in February 2019 after an investigation by the Albany Police Department.
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA ALEXANDER Age: 19 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 17CR01935 CLIN NO BAIL Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 17CR01935 CLIN NO BAIL
ST MARTIN, AUSTIN RYAN HUNTER Age: 18 Date Lodged: 3/12/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 5/28/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 1 - SEX CRIME OTHER 19CR62672 5/28/2020 CLIN Sentenced
AGRELIUS, SONNY ALLEN Age: 22 Date Lodged: 3/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19095196 PP
BECKTOLD, SHANE THOMAS Age: 24 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20481153 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION LMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT MARI19CR50810 CMAR $500,000 THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT UTC 25189 AMC POSS HEROIN (MISD) APD/PC20-01935 CLIN $15,000 Pending RECKLESS DRIVING APD/PC20-01935 CLIN ELUDE VEHICLE APD/PC20-01935 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BEVERLY, RONALD WALTER Age: 21 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - FEL 19CR68334/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19CR68334 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR68334/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CASTERLINE, JORDAN LLOYD Age: 23 Date Lodged: 3/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21050937 PP
COLEMAN, RYAN JAMES Age: 35 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 20602681 PP
CORSON, ELDRIDGE LEE Age: 54 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 6847249 3/31/2020 PP
CREDILLE, RONALD KOLBEE Age: 24 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
EDWARDS, ADAM LAWTON Age: 25 Date Lodged: 3/15/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20357329 PP NO BAIL
ERIKSON, RODERICK ROBERT Age: 43 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11479377 PP NO BAIL
FRYE, NICHOLAS NATHANIEL Age: 21 Date Lodged: 3/12/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20316815 PP NO BAIL
GALLO, ANGEL GAMALIEL Age: 25 Date Lodged: 3/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 5/13/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 13CR01202 4/1/2020 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS ENDANGERING 13CR01202/2 4/22/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 13CR01202/3 5/13/2020 CLIN Sentenced
GUERRERO, AMOS DANIEL Age: 24 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73306 CLIN $40,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73306 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73306 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73306 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73306 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73306 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HAYES, JAY BENJAMIN Age: 47 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/24/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12736761 3/24/2020 PP
HERBERT, TERRY BLAINE Age: 42 Date Lodged: 3/12/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR73120 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION WASH19CR75821 CWAS $20,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68753 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 20CR03987 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR03987 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68754 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 69010 AMC Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR73120/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR73120/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HYRE, TARAH LYN Age: 31 Date Lodged: 3/11/2020 Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR20647 CLIN $10,000 Pending BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 20-00857 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68681 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68682 AMC NO BAIL Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR20647/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR20647/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR20647/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR57576 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR57576/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR52132 CBEN $3,500 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR78164 CBEN $20,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BEN20CR05777 CBEN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BEN20CR05777/2 CBEN Conditional
JERRY-JAI, MINNIE JOANN Age: 56 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT CLIN $10,000 Pending HARASSMENT AGGRAVATED CLIN INCLUDED Pending ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT CLIN INCLUDED Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT CLIN $10,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
JOHNSON, DONALD WILLIAM Age: 58 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/24/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19747875 3/24/2020 PP
LOVATO, AARON L Age: 26 Date Lodged: 3/9/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR21222 CLIN $5,000 Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR21222 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MILLER, DAVID WAYLAND Age: 38 Date Lodged: 3/11/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19276578 PP NO BAIL
MOAK, KRISTOPHER RAY Age: 33 Date Lodged: 3/12/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR81295 CLIN $20,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19101902 PP NO BAIL
MORGAN, ANDREW SCOTT Age: 37 Date Lodged: 3/11/2020 Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/12/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17509087 PP NO BAIL CONTEMPT OF COURT 19-CT-CT-31 3/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 69106 AMC NO BAIL Conditional
MUNSON, TAYLOR JAMES Age: 25 Date Lodged: 3/14/2020 Arresting Agency: OREGON STATE POLICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) UTC: 1085501928 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18763368 PP NO BAIL
OLIVIER, RONALD EUGENE Age: 52 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN $5,000 Pending
PRIM, SHAY KALE Age: 47 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 4/17/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 4/17/2020 PP
RAY, RUSTY LEE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19849265 PP NO BAIL
ROBB, DYLAN ALLAN Age: 20 Date Lodged: 3/11/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR31512 CLIN $2,500 Pending ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 20-00877 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR31512 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SCHWINDT, CLAYTON MICHAEL Age: 28 Date Lodged: 3/14/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 208299 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19645456 NO BAIL LITTERING 208299 CLIN
SHAVER-BERRY, SOMER RENAY Age: 39 Date Lodged: 3/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/11/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UNAUTHORIZED DEPARTURE 20CR07477 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR47113 3/11/2020 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15369197 PP NO BAIL
SLEDGE, LEE EDWARD Age: 53 Date Lodged: 3/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 7848714 PP NO BAIL
STEWART, KYLE RYAN Age: 32 Date Lodged: 3/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45116 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45116/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45116/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
STROH, BRADLEY RYAN Age: 27 Date Lodged: 3/11/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/17/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 20CR00145 3/17/2020 CLIN Sentenced
THOMPSON, JACK ELDON Age: 37 Date Lodged: 3/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12098592 PP NO BAIL
WATSON, SHERRI JEAN Age: 54 Date Lodged: 3/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 20-00897 CLIN $50,000 Pending
WEATHERFORD, BRETT DAGAN SAGE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 3/16/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41514 CBEN NO BAIL INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT UTC-25283 CLIN NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR55208 CBEN NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR82779 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR50849 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR33135 CBEN NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR36452 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR82779 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR50849 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
WELBY, DAVID EUGENE Age: 61 Date Lodged: 3/14/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 20-00912 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CN01106 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
WILCOX, RICHARD SHAWN Age: 59 Date Lodged: 3/12/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DELIVER HEROIN 19CR24787 CLIN $20,000 Pending DELIVER HEROIN 19CR07073/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19CR07073/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19CR24787/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR07073/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR24787/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DUII - BAC TEST NOT GIVEN 19CR07073 CLIN $20,000 Pending RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR07073/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.
