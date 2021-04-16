Study by OSU researcher finds racial, ethnic disparity in COVID-19 deaths even more extreme in rural areas

“It would not be ideal to say that ‘rural versus urban’ is a standalone thing,” Boakye said. “It has to be intertwined with the racial and ethnic disparity as well.”

The study, which examined case fatality ratios during the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 18, 2020, found people living in “mostly rural” and “completely rural” counties who contracted COVID-19 were 15-26% and 15-24% more likely to die than people who contracted the virus in “mostly urban” counties.

Researchers found the more rural a county was, the higher the case-fatality ratio was for “minority groups, especially for Black, Hispanic and Latino people.” Additionally, the study said, “American Indian and Asian/Pacific Islander people also saw an increased case-fatality ratio in more rural counties.”

“Generally, minorities are on the lower end of the spectrum for socioeconomic status,” Boakye said in the release. “This may result in a need for them to work in occupations where they’re in contact with a lot of other people, which puts them in more circumstances that are more prone to the spread of the virus.”

