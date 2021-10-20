Study: 270 Native students died at Oregon boarding schools

A new database sheds light on the dark history of federal boarding schools for Native American students in Oregon.

Pacific University Archivist and Associate Professor Eva Guggemos and volunteer historian SuAnn Reddick collaborated to document at least 270 students who died in custody at boarding schools in Forest Grove and Salem between 1880 and 1945. Their new website, published Monday, Oct. 11, on Indigenous Peoples' Day and hosted by Pacific University, includes names and burial locations, a timeline of the schools and a bibliography with a spreadsheet of detailed notes on each student, who came from a wide range of tribes and nations.

"Sometimes they would write on the school roster and annotate it and say they died on this date. Other times it wasn't so simple and there would be no official school record at all of some students," Guggemos said. "Some information was only in contemporary newspaper articles. There were hospital records, cemetery records, occasional bits from letters and diaries."

The school first opened as the Forest Grove Indian Industrial Training School in 1880, then moved to its current location as the Chemawa Indian School in Salem in 1885.