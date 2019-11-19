The investigation into an early morning house fire on Scravel Hill Road outside of Albany has officially been turned over to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11 a.m., Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm released a statement stating that initial reports indicated not everyone had evacuated the house prior to the fire.
The call came in at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday to the Jefferson Fire District. Authorities responded to 38115 Scravel Hill Rd. Albany and Scio fire departments assisted with the call.
Paul Timm released a statement confirming the structure fire and asking people to avoid the area.
After further investigation, it was determined that all people and animals that had been inside the home at the time of the fire were accounted for. One adult male was transported to Albany General Hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
