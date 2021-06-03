Strawberry Shortcake to be served at noon Saturday

For the second year in a row, there will not be a full Strawberry Festival in 2021. Some traditions, however, will continue. Volunteers will be serving strawberry shortcake starting at noon Saturday, June 5, at Cheadle Lake Park. Guests will be served until supplies run out. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic and a prize will be award to the best decorated car.

A previous story in the Lebanon Express listed the incorrect time for Saturday's event.

In addition, there will be a tour of homes which will be judged on Friday, June 4. Businesses and residences can be entered in this competition to honor best use of the theme "Return of the Strawberries." For more information go to the Strawberry Festival's Facebook page or visit lebanonstrawberryfest.com.

The display of historic Strawberry Festival court attire has also been put up at businesses throughout downtown. Visitors can check out the window displays to see examples of the dresses worn by the princesses since the festival began more than 110 years ago.

