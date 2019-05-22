This has already been a very good year for Maddy Romeo.
The Lebanon High School senior was a starter on the girls varsity basketball team which made history by winning the first conference championship in the program’s history.
The squad went 21-5 on the season, including 15-1 in the Mid-Willamette Conference. After winning a first-round 5A state playoff game, the Warriors advanced to the eight-team state playoffs at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
The season was the culmination of years of practice.
“I’ve played basketball as long as I can remember. My dad started off coaching me at a young age. He’s one of my biggest supporters and influencers,” Romeo said.
But what made the success even more meaningful was achieving it with teammates she had known since middle school or longer.
“It was such a growing year for me as a person, too, being able to play with such amazing friends,” Romeo said. “It’s given me such a big confidence boost.”
With the season over, Romeo has stayed busy helping organize the Mr. LHS pageant. The annual event is a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network. Romeo is one of the student coordinators for the event.
A valedictorian, at LHS, Romeo plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College’s dental hygiene program. She traces her interest in the field in part to the anatomy and physiology class she took at LHS.
“The class was really, really interesting to me. I’ve always wanted to do something in the medical field,” Romeo said. “I’ve always had great experiences at the dentist. I’ve talked to them about it, and I know they have a new dental hygiene facility and I’m very interested in exploring that.”
Her father, Robb, works for the street maintenance department for the city of Albany and her mother, Lori, is the director of the Kids Club at the Boys & Girls Club in Lebanon.
Because of her mother's involvement at the club, Romeo has extensive experience helping out with children. Her confidence working with kids grew as she helped lead basketball camps for children as part of the Warriors basketball program.
"One of the parts I’ll miss about high school sports is being able to do all those different camps," Romeo said.
So it comes as no surprise that her favorite part of serving on the Strawberry Festival court has been visiting the schools.
“I really enjoy working with children,” Romeo said. “Today, we went to JOYA (Junior Optimist Youth Attitude) awards. It’s so great to get to go out to all of these events and see what makes Lebanon great.”
Like many of her fellow court members, Romeo’s interest in becoming a Strawberry Princess began in elementary school.
“I remember many of the days in elementary school when the princesses would come and visit. That was just the highlight of the year. I still have all the signature cards from all the princesses,” Romeo said.
Those memories motivated her to try out for the court herself.
“This community has given me so much through academics, sports, clubs and so much more. This is a way to give back,” Romeo said.
