Hanna Davis was a volleyball player and wasn’t really interested in dance.
Ordinarily, that wouldn’t have been a problem, but it became an issue when her family became the proud owners of a dance studio.
Her parents, Holly and Allen Davis, operate Hollywood Dance & Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Studios in Lebanon. Hanna Davis’ aunt, Meagan Hollingsworth, serves as the primary dance instructor.
“My aunt was a really, really good dancer. She married my uncle and it was her dream to have one of her nieces dance,” Davis said.
Davis is the second of four daughters and her older sister, Danyel, was the first to get the dancing bug. Hanna soon followed.
“My aunt and sister convinced me to try a jazz class,” Davis said.
Jazz remains among her favorite styles of dance, along with contemporary.
In addition to serving as one of her primary interests, the studio also provides Davis with an occupation. She has worked as a dance instructor and choreographer at the studio for four years.
A senior at Lebanon High School, Davis is a member of the 2019 Strawberry Festival Court. She is a four-year member of the Lebanon Explosion Dance Team and also competed in track and field for three years.
Davis is taking advantage of the Linn-Benton Community College/Oregon State University dual enrollment program. She plans to major in kinesiology.
“I’m still a little undecided about what I want to do for a career, but I have been thinking about physical therapy,” Davis said.
She has already earned a spot on the OSU Elite Dance Team. This squad performs at university events alongside the cheer squad.
Because of her work at the dance studio, Davis is very comfortable working with younger children. Applying for a place on the Strawberry Festival Court seemed like a natural extension of that interest.
“I applied to be a strawberry princess because, first of all, I love the Strawberry Festival. We go every year, watch the parades, got to the coronation,” Davis said. “I liked the connection it brought between the town and the Strawberry Festival. I wanted to be part of it and really connect with the youth of our town. It was another way I could really reach out and be a role model to the kids.”
So far, Davis’ favorite outing was to the Lebanon Public Library. The court was featured at the Little Bookworms Preschool Storytimw on May 2.
“We got to read stories, make bracelets. It was super fun,” Davis said, noting that at many of the court’s trips to elementary schools it is no possible to interact personally with many of the students. “I’m a pretty shy person, so having to step out of my comfort zone and being able to present myself in front of people and start conversations has really pushed me. It’s a good life lesson to learn.”
