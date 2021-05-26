Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Kimberly O'Hara

Kimberly O’Hara is the youngest of five children in her family. That made it difficult to stand out, especially with three older sisters.
She did find one way of being unique: trying out for and being selected as a member of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court.
“None of them had applied to be Strawberry princesses so it was a way to do something on my own that wasn’t just following what my sisters had done,” O’Hara said.
It is proving to be an excellent decision, even in a year when the court’s schedule has been limited and there will once again not be a full festival during the first week of June.
“I am enjoying it immensely,” O’Hara said, adding that the relationships on the court may be the single best part of the experience. “I am friends with all of them and that makes it more special.”
One of the key roles of the court is to create interest in the festival and its traditions among future potential participants. The court was able to visit Lebanon’s Boys & Girls Club and had a great time, O’Hara said.
“It was really neat to see the kids, especially the younger kids, they just lit up when they got to talk to the princesses. That was such a neat experience,” O’Hara said.
O’Hara is very active at Lebanon High School, serving as the co-president of the DECA business club and as a senior senator. This fall she plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College to pursue a degree in nursing with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse.
O’Hara said she enjoys working with children, both as a nanny and as a volunteer at Valley Life Church. Those experiences helped shape her choice of careers.
“Doing both of those, being able to work with kids and seeing how they look at the world with such innocence and light and hope,” O’Hara said.
When she isn’t working or volunteering, O’Hara enjoys hiking and various crafts, especially crocheting. One of her aunts taught her how to crochet a couple of years ago.
“The summer before COVID and everything hit she taught me how to do it and then I just picked it back up when COVID hit and I had so much time on my hands,” O’Hara said.