Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Kimberly O'Hara

Kimberly O’Hara is the youngest of five children in her family. That made it difficult to stand out, especially with three older sisters.

She did find one way of being unique: trying out for and being selected as a member of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court.

“None of them had applied to be Strawberry princesses so it was a way to do something on my own that wasn’t just following what my sisters had done,” O’Hara said.

It is proving to be an excellent decision, even in a year when the court’s schedule has been limited and there will once again not be a full festival during the first week of June.

“I am enjoying it immensely,” O’Hara said, adding that the relationships on the court may be the single best part of the experience. “I am friends with all of them and that makes it more special.”

One of the key roles of the court is to create interest in the festival and its traditions among future potential participants. The court was able to visit Lebanon’s Boys & Girls Club and had a great time, O’Hara said.

“It was really neat to see the kids, especially the younger kids, they just lit up when they got to talk to the princesses. That was such a neat experience,” O’Hara said.