Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Emily Squires

Part of being a parent is providing the tools your children need to pursue their interests. This might be a pair of soccer cleats or a musical instrument, whatever is the passion of the moment.

When Emily Squires was in elementary school, her request was bigger. Much bigger. She needed a barn.

Squires grew up with her family in Lacomb and in fourth grade got started in the Greenback 4-H Club. The first two years she was in the club she raised sheep, which were kept at an aunt’s property because the Squires did not have barns or holding pens of their own.

“It was something I really liked and enjoyed so my parents took the time and built a barn,” Squires said.

She continued showing pigs and sheep until she got to high school. During her sophomore year, she started showing steer as well. That required even more time and effort.

“You get your steer in August and raise it until the following July. Sheep and pigs you get in March, raise until July,” Squires said. “It’s a little more of a commitment and I like it a lot.”

Now a senior at Lebanon High School, Squires is currently preparing Bentley for showing at this summer’s Linn County Fair. Bentley is a black angus mix and currently weighs about 1,300 pounds.