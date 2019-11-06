A stove top fire resulted in significant damage to a house Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Nelson Avenue in Lebanon.
The fire was reported at around 2:50 p.m.
According to Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Nick Tyler, the blaze began when a pot was left atop an active burner in the home's kitchen and spread up a wall. Arriving units reported that the structure was full of smoke and the residents were evacuated.
"The kitchen area was fairly well destroyed," he said. "Fire did get into the attic space, and we had to cut holes into the roof and pull sheetrock on the ceiling. There was heat and smoke damage throughout."
A woman was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with smoke inhalation.
An Albany medic assisted Lebanon personnel at the scene.
"Our crews did a good job," Tyler said. "Our engine got there fast and kept the fire from spreading through the rest of the structure."
