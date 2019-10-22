Tom Shellhammer ripped a cone of hops in half and rubbed the two pieces together.
“It’s like a scratch and sniff,” said Shellhammer, before bringing his hands to his face and inhaling deeply. “It smells great,” he added.
Inspecting hops and evaluating their qualities — in this case a United States Department of Agricultural experimental variety that doesn’t yet have a name, only an identification code — is part of the job for Shellhammer.
Shellhammer is the Nor’Wester Professor of Fermentation Science in the Department of Food Science and Technology at Oregon State University.
The title is fancy, but what it really means is that the bulk of Shellhammer’s work is lab research, though he also teaches students about beer and brewing. The 55-year-old generally is considered one of the world’s foremost hops experts, and he’s a go-to quote for books, articles and documentary movies regarding beer.
Shellhammer arrived at Oregon State and took the endowed position in 2001. His tenure, somewhat serendipitously, has coincided with the massive growth of the microbrewery industry and a corresponding jump in the advancement of hops, which OSU has helped lead.
The total number of breweries in America was about 85 in the early 1980s, and had grown to roughly 1,500 by the turn of the 21st century. Thanks to the microbrewing revolution, that now stands at roughly 7,500.
Craft brewers packed their products with hops, and those businesses demanded interesting varieties to differentiate their beers, Shellhammer said. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you get hops with flavor profiles that mimic tropical fruit.
“When I started here, the choices that brewers had for American hop varieties were pretty small,” Shellhammer said.
There were about 100 different varieties of U.S. hops, but only five or six were widely used. “Now, there’s well more than 200 varieties and 30 to 40 are used commonly,” Shellhammer said.
The amount of hops used in beer has continued to increase, and the No. 1 beer for almost all craft brewers is a hop-forward India Pale Ale or Pale Ale.
“The beers are essentially getting hoppier and hoppier and hoppier. We’re seeing brewers using hops like they never have before in history,” Shellhammer said.
And that’s creating a sort of pendulum, with customers and brewers gradually shifting to lighter pilsners and sours. “You can’t just keep turning the amplifier past 10. What happens when you get to 11? Are you going to turn it to 12 next? 13?”
But there are plenty of people who like outrageously hoppy beers, Shellhammer acknowledged. “People like flavor,” he added, noting that powerful IPAs have more malt, more alcohol and more residual sweetness.
Customers have started to become more savvy about specific hops varieties, and seek those out, Shellhammer said. Beer drinkers were first concerned with brands, then styles, and now ingredients. “Sound like wine?” Shellhammer asked.
He predicted that terroir — a term used in winemaking to distinguish product differences attributable to soil and climate — may soon be a marketing tool for brewers, as well.
It won’t be enough to have Mosaic hops in your IPA, for example. Beer drinkers may look for mid-Willamette Valley Mosaic hops.
The work with hops is not exactly new for Oregon State, as the school has been working collaboratively with the USDA in breeding and growing since early in the 20th century. That collaboration has resulted in notable hops such as Willamette, used in Budweiser, and Cascade, which led to the birth of the craft brewing industry.
Shellhammer wanted to continue that tradition of hops research.
At the time he arrived, OSU was one of only two universities where a scientist could do hops and beer research and teach about brew. Today, that figure stands closer to 50.
Oregon State’s fermentation sciences program, created in 1996, currently accounts for more than half of the 120 students pursuing a degree in food science and technology.
Shellhammer grew up in California, with a father who was a biology professor and a mother who was an artist.
He looked for ways to blend art and science, and originally thought about becoming a landscape architect. As he was attending the University of California–Davis, he took a wine class and decided to pursue a degree in fermentation science.
After working at General Mills, he went to graduate school and focused on food engineering. But he also worked with a brewing professor at UC Davis and prepped students for an international brewing exam in England.
He next took a job at Ohio State University as a food engineer, doing nothing related to beer.
But when the Oregon State fermentation sciences position opened up, his old professor at UC Davis thought he would be the perfect fit.
