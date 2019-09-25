John Zimmerman has been clocking into work at the Albany Fire Department for 24 years. But he remembers some of the worst days on the job, when he knows there’s someone in a car submerged underwater but he can’t reach them. Heartbreaking, he calls it.
Luckily for Zimmerman — and for those who find themselves underwater in a car — that’s no longer an issue in Albany and the surrounding areas.
The Albany Fire Department team is the only one in the state certified for the Rapid Diver System, which allows anyone, trained as a diver or not, to use special front-seated equipment for water rescues. And while the equipment and certification have come in handy this summer with a higher-than-average call volume, Zimmerman and his 26-man team said what makes it all work is teamwork.
“What we have is something unique,” said Zimmerman, the deputy water team director.
The team has been in operation since the 1980s, but 10 years ago, the department purchased the Rapid Diver System, increasing its services.
“Instead of a scuba tank, this sits on the front of a person,” Zimmerman said.
Dive team leader Tim Verdun said the equipment has been invaluable: “It allows us to extend our reach. You don’t have to be a diver. If there’s a vehicle underwater, we have the ability to use this.”
In the last year, the team has extended the use of the equipment by earning certifications in public safety diving and increasing the number of members on the team who are certified in different areas. Their credentials now read like an alphabet soup: PADI, NFPA and DPSST. But it all boils down to having more certifications from state agencies that allow for more detailed rescues and using the new equipment to make water recreation a bit safer. According to Verdun, 85% of the dive team is now qualified to deploy the Rapid Diver System.
“Albany Fire is the first and only team in the state currently to have attained such credentials,” he said.
It means the team often gets calls outside of Albany.
“We get calls all year long,” Zimmerman said. “This summer has been unprecedented. We were getting, I would say, one every third day.”
The team attributes the higher call level to longer periods of high temperatures this summer, but also to a case of having a good resource for beating the heat.
“Areas are gaining attention and people are coming from Portland and Eugene,” Verdun said of swimming holes along the Willamette River in the mid-valley. “There’s a misconception because it’s a slow-moving river and not deep.”
The danger, though, is still very real.
The team responded to a call this summer, assisting another agency. The Albany team arrived on scene about halfway into the call after someone went under the water and didn’t come back up.
“The hazards are real,” Verdun said. “It was a sunny day with low water.”
The team couldn’t save the swimmer that day, but team members say that’s an unfortunate reality of the job — one that demands a certain type of mindset.
“When you’re part of the rescue team, it’s a little more,” Verdun said. “You come in, get mentally prepared, do what you have to do but then also take care of the training you need to be on the team and know you might get that call.”
