Storm rolls through Lebanon, impacts sewage

At around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Dustin Gerig heard what sounded like air being suctioned out of his house in Lebanon.
"I went to nursing school in Kansas, and I never heard anything like what happened last night," he said.
A storm carrying rain, lightning, thunder and strong winds swept through the mid-valley but seemed to couch itself more firmly in the city of Lebanon. When the sun came up, the damage was obvious.
Broken tree limbs and some flooding filled the streets while reports of an overturned semi-trailer made their way to the National Weather Service. Lebanon Fire Department personnel had been running all night.
In a normal 24-hour period, the department said, it responds to about 18 calls. Between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, the department received 28 calls for service.
The National Weather Service reported severe weather Thursday night, but Gerig and others in the neighborhood near Tennessee Road think it may have been a tornado.
"Everyone thinks it was a tornado," Gerig said. "Just the way the trees are broken at the top, like half twisted off. The pattern of debris splattered all over the side of the house, too."
Gerig said his trees, RV shed, chicken coop and chain link fence were damaged. But forecaster David Bishop at the National Weather Service said there was no indication of a tornado from the radar, though they have heard from people with stories like Gerig.
"We had reports of a tractor-trailer tipping over from straight-line winds," he said. "Tree limbs are down, but so far that's the only clear photo evidence we have of strong winds."
The NWS, Bishop said, would continue to attempt to confirm whether or not a tornado touched down in Lebanon.
Also on Friday, the city announced that due to the storm, approximately 125,000 gallons of partially treated sewage was discharged to the South Santiam River.
"The public should avoid contact with the South Santiam River downstream of the sewer treatment plant for the next several days," a statement read.
The city is reportedly working with DEQ and sampling the river to identify when levels are back in acceptable range.
Rain is expected to continue through Friday, and emergency personnel in Lebanon are asking residents to be cautious of debris and possible downed power lines.
