Greater Albany Public Schools will close all of its schools Tuesday and Wednesday after consulting with the Oregon Health Authority about a stomach virus that closed Periwinkle Elementary School on Monday.
Schools will be cleaned prior to students' return from Thanksgiving break on Monday, Dec. 2. Schools are closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
The district office will remain open through Wednesday this week.
GAPS consulted with Oregon Health Authority last week before closing Periwinkle. Approximately 100 students and staff from the school missed class on Friday due to the illness, but a diagnosis has not yet been released, according to a GAPS spokesperson. Symptoms of the virus include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, chills, sore throat, cough and stuffy or runny nose.
The Boys & Girls Club of Albany sent approximately 20 kids home on Friday experiencing the same symptoms. On Monday, staff reported to work early to sanitize the building.
“Basically, bleach everything and get it sanitized,” said Operations Manager Maya Perez.
Children who appear to be sick when they arrive at the Boys and Girls Club, Perez said, will be sent home.
“We’ll be watching for symptoms and encouraging kids to use hand sanitizer,” she said.
GAPS has asked parents to keep sick children home and not to return them to school until they have been fever free for at least 48 hours.
The Boys & Girls Club of Albany will close to the after-school and athletics programs Nov. 26-27.
