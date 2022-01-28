Stoltz Hill Road closure, detour for construction

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, the intersection at Stoltz Hill Road and Walker Road will be closed to through traffic for work on the Westside Sanitary Interceptor Project.
The intersection is expected to return to normal service on or near Feb. 25. according to a news release. Salem-based Emery & Sons Construction was contracted by the city of Lebanon for the water line and sanitary work. The total project cost is more than $21 million.
Stoltz Hill Road will remain closed to through traffic from Feb. 25 to April 15 between Walker Road and Vaughan Lane for the construction of a new 30-inch sanitary main. A detour route using Airport Road, South Main Road, and Vaughan Lane will be used to guide motorists around the Stoltz Hill Road work zone.
The news release said residents within the impacted area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods of time when access to individual driveways may not be possible, in addition to periodic delays and other construction related inconveniences.
“We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we perform the necessary work,” Ron Whitlach, engineering services direct, said in a statement.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact engineering at 541-258-4923 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.