 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stayton woman killed in crash near Scio
0 comments
breaking

Stayton woman killed in crash near Scio

  • Updated
  • 0
OSP Logo stock

A Stayton woman died after her vehicle struck a downed tree on Highway 226 near Scio on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Sara James was 61.

The crash occurred at about 7:50 p.m. on Highway 226 near milepost 8, south of Scio. James’ Toyota Camry was westbound at the time.

Authorities believe that the tree fell into the roadway during storms on Sunday night.

James was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by the Scio Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lebanon schools set to return
Local

Lebanon schools set to return

  • Updated

After nearly a year of online classes, Lebanon Community Schools has established a timeline for returning students to their classrooms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News