A Stayton-area man accused of murdering his father also may have assaulted his grandfather, who discovered the alleged crime on Saturday night and confronted him about it, according to court paperwork.
Joshua Nelson, 22, was charged with a single count of murder on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court, however.
Robert Nelson told an investigator with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that he and his son, Timothy Nelson, were watching television at their residence on Saturday night. His grandson, Joshua Nelson called and said he needed a ride back from Cheers on 1st, a Stayton bar, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Timothy Nelson drove to pick up Joshua Nelson. About 30 minutes or so later, Joshua Nelson walked into the house and went to his room. Robert Nelson went outside and found Timothy Nelson on the ground with blood in his mouth, the affidavit states.
Robert Nelson retrieved his pistol because his grandson often gets violent when he drinks, he told authorities.
When he brought his grandson outside, showed him the body and confronted him, Joshua Nelson initially denied wrongdoing, then tried to flee. Robert Nelson fired a shot in the air to stop his grandson from running away, according to the affidavit.
Joshua Nelson then came back towards his grandfather and accused him of shooting Timothy Nelson.
Robert Nelson told authorities that his grandson knocked him down, straddled him and started choking him. Joshua Nelson took the pistol, tossed it aside and ran away, Robert Nelson said.
A deputy arrived shortly afterward, at about 9:30 p.m., and Joshua Nelson ran inside the residence.
That deputy observed a shovel by Timothy Nelson’s body that had blood on the blade, according to the affidavit.
Joshua Nelson finally exited the house at 4:30 a.m. Sunday and surrendered to a SWAT team that had been called to the property.
He smelled strongly of alcohol, and had a large amount of blood on his pants, shirt and arms, the affidavit states.
During Monday’s hearing, Joshua Nelson was ordered to be held in the Linn County Jail without bail. The next hearing in his case was scheduled for April 9.
