Statewide COVID-19 metrics jump further from school opening goal
top story

  • Updated
STOCK PIX COVID-19 Testing07
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon Health Authority released weekly statistics Wednesday that showed the number of people tested for COVID-19 that are positive has jumped well above the 5% benchmark to re-open schools.

According to OHA, between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20, infections rose by 17% over the week prior and the positive rate jumped from 5.6% to 6.2%. The number of hospitalizations also rose from 83 to 116 week over week. 

In total, the state added 193 new cases on Wednesday bringing Oregon's total to 31,503. The mid-valley added four cases on Wednesday.

An additional six deaths were reported meaning that since reporting on the pandemic began, 537 Oregonians have died from the virus. 

The number of cases statewide had been decreasing prior to the Labor Day weekend. 

Young adults continue to be the driving force behind the virus in Oregon with those between the ages of 20 and 29 accounting for 37% of reported cases.

OHA also announced Wednesday that its rules surrounding outbreak reporting at child care facilities will change. Previously, 5 cases in facilities with 30 or more children triggered a reporting. Under the new rule, the threshold will be two children or more in facilities with more than 16 children enrolled. 

