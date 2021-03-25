State adds 422 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 422 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 162,806.

Locally, Linn County added 17 cases and Benton County added one case.

During the course of the pandemic, Linn County has had 59 deaths and 3,768 cases of COVID-19. Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,520 cases of COVID-19.

Oregon’s death count stands at 2,370 after two new deaths were reported on Thursday, a 56-year-old Coos County woman with underlying conditions, and a 63-year-old Grant County woman.

The U.S. has recorded 29,834,734 cases of COVID-19 and 542,584 deaths during the pandemic.

To date, 1,007,955 doses of Pfizer, 999,600 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon and more than 1 million residents have been vaccinated.

Oregon had 108 patients hospitalized on Thursday, according to the OHA, with 17 of those in intensive care unit beds. That's six more hospitalizations than Wednesday, but two fewer people in ICUs.

The OHA also reported on Thursday that Linn and Benton counties were among 22 counties across the state that submitted their intention to immediately offer vaccinates to expanded eligibility groups. Groups 1B and 6, originally scheduled to be eligible March 29, will be eligible this week. Group 1B includes childcare providers and people over 65 while group 6 includes people between 45 and 64 years old with an underlying health condition with an increased risk, food process workers, homeless individuals, wildfire firefighters, pregnant people who are at least 16 years old and migrant workers as well as people living in low-income senior housing.

