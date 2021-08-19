'Stand By Me' turns 35 this year

“You guys wanna see a dead body?”
It’s a line that immediately grabs your attention, no matter what age you are. For a group of four pre-teens in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Oregon, it was a call to adventure. It summarizes the entire premise of “Stand By Me,” the movie that put a small Linn County community on the map and which turns 35 this week.
Locals will likely already know that the movie, released on Aug. 22, 1986, was filmed primarily in Brownsville. They’ll also already know that the town is so thrilled with its connection to the Rob Reiner film that there’s an annual celebration that turns the entire town into a walking tour of the movie’s shooting locations.
People come from all over to celebrate Stand By Me Day.
“It’s one of those movies I grew up watching and I pictured myself as those kids, going on an adventure like that,” said Eric Trent, who drove three hours from Olympia, Washington, to attend this year’s celebration. “I love that movie still.”
But what is it about “Stand By Me” that makes it such a classic all these years later? There’s more to it than just its ties to a small town in Oregon, of course.
Is it the music? With a famous song of the same name by Ben E. King, played over the closing credits, the film’s soundtrack is certainly a big part of its legacy.
“I love the music in the movie,” said Linn County Historical Museum staff member Joni Nelson. “‘Stand By Me’ (released in 1961) is and incredible song. It’s so emotionally heavy, I still cry when I hear it.”
But here are some things you may not know about the film. For one, it’s based on the novella, “The Body,” by Stephen King. While the location of the story was changed from Maine (where the vast majority of King’s works are set) to Oregon, the movie is remarkably true to the source material.
The characters each have their unique traits or sayings, like Teddy DuChamp’s obsession with re-enacting the D-Day storming of Normandy, or Vern Tessio’s lisping way of saying, “Sincerely …” whenever he has something important to impart. It’s these characteristics that endear us to these kids, seeing the innocence that will slowly be robbed as they go through their harrowing journey.
As much as the plot centers on the quest to recover the body of a dead boy who was struck by a train, what makes it resound so well with viewers of all ages is that it’s really about the passions of childhood — and how they get lost in the bustle of adulthood.
The film opens on the dead-eyed stare of Richard Dreyfuss, who’s playing the grown-up version of the film’s protagonist, Gordie LaChance. He’s just sitting in his pickup truck, looking around the main streets of Castle Rock, seemingly stuck in a daze until some boys come zooming past on their bikes. It’s this action that snaps him out of his reverie and forces him to think about his own glory days. The sight of these youths without a care in the world causes him to launch into his own narration and ushers us back to the summer of 1959, when he and his friends set off on their grand quest.
This interplay between childhood and adulthood is really the primary force for the plot. We see, over and over again, how the adults in this film are detached from reality, beaten into submission by grief (like Gordie’s parents who lost their eldest son to a car accident prior to the events of the film), and humiliated by the long list of things that everyone in town knows about their families and pasts.
The kids start the film with none of this baggage, but we slowly see the weight of maturity sag their shoulders as they survive their numerous life-threatening adventures. There’s the near-miss of a train barreling down the tracks, the narrow escape of the kid-eating junkyard dog, Chopper, and even the disgusting tromp through a leech-infested swamp.
But mostly, it’s the older residents of Castle Rock who scare and bully the innocence out of this young group of friends: the junkyard owner who gets so offended by the boys’ juvenile jabs that he gets personal as he attacks Teddy’s traumatized veteran father, the gang of older kids who threaten the boys with switchblades, even the ways that Gordie’s own parents make him feel unwanted.
The real world is a tough place for a kid. Perhaps this is why the adult Gordie, now with children of his own, finally realizes it’s time to go outside and play after writing the lines, “I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?”
Iconic moments in the film aside — and boy, there are many of them — it’s these enduring themes of childhood adventure and innocence that make “Stand By Me” such a classic 35 whole years later … “Sincerely!”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.