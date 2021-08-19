'Stand By Me' turns 35 this year

“I love the music in the movie,” said Linn County Historical Museum staff member Joni Nelson. “‘Stand By Me’ (released in 1961) is and incredible song. It’s so emotionally heavy, I still cry when I hear it.”

But here are some things you may not know about the film. For one, it’s based on the novella, “The Body,” by Stephen King. While the location of the story was changed from Maine (where the vast majority of King’s works are set) to Oregon, the movie is remarkably true to the source material.

The characters each have their unique traits or sayings, like Teddy DuChamp’s obsession with re-enacting the D-Day storming of Normandy, or Vern Tessio’s lisping way of saying, “Sincerely …” whenever he has something important to impart. It’s these characteristics that endear us to these kids, seeing the innocence that will slowly be robbed as they go through their harrowing journey.

As much as the plot centers on the quest to recover the body of a dead boy who was struck by a train, what makes it resound so well with viewers of all ages is that it’s really about the passions of childhood — and how they get lost in the bustle of adulthood.